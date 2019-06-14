







SUSAN BLAIR RIGGS, 63, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on June 11, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Susan was born in Huntington on February 6, 1956, the daughter of the late Bert and Janice Blair. Susan graduated from Vinson High School, a member of the Class of 1974. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from Concord College in Athens, W.Va., graduating summa cum laude. During her career as a music teacher, she directed choir and band, grades elementary through high school, in Talcott, Sandstone, Hinton, Smoot and Rainelle, W.Va. She also directed choirs at Big Clear Creek Baptist Church in Rupert, W.Va., and First Baptist Church in Hinton, W.Va. A classically trained soprano, Susan was a frequent soloist for churches, schools and community events. She was dedicated to training young musicians and taught piano and voice lessons from her longtime home in Rupert, W.Va. Susan retired from teaching in 1994 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Susan loved to quilt, crochet and knit for her grandchildren, and she was an outstanding baker. She is survived by her husband, Michael Riggs of Huntington, W.Va.; children, Benjamin Riggs (John Dwyer), Jonathan Riggs (Amy), Nicole Riggs McIlvaine (Ian) and Jesse Riggs; nine grandchildren, Brody Riggs (Dawn Marie), Brier Riggs (Tiffany), Wheaton Riggs, Annyston Riggs, Sophia McIlvaine, Finnegan McIlvaine, Anabella McIlvaine, Fletcher Riggs and Madge Riggs; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Ben Blair (Adele) of Seattle, Wash.; niece, Christa Blair May (Scot); and nephew, Brandon Blair (Allison). The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.klingelcarpenter.com. "He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High will abide in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say to the LORD, 'My refuge and my fortress, My God, in whom I trust!'" -Psalm 91:1-2 Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary