SUSAN ELIZABETH ROFF ADKINS

SUSAN ELIZABETH ROFF ADKINS, 53, of Scotttown, Ohio, left us on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born July 6, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a paralegal and legal secretary in the greater Cleveland area before retreating to Scottown, Ohio, to become a puppy wrangler and kitty tamer. She was the youngest daughter of Raymond H. Roff and Alexandra Lee Harkness Roff. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alexandra; sisters, Leah Thompson and Andrea Garner. She is survived by her father, Raymond; husband, Donald R. Adkins; son, Senior Chief Petty Officer David A. Rothgery, USN, and his wife, Manami Takamura; daughter, Kelly A. Bolton; youngest son, Timothy B. Snow; daughter, Destiney D. Riffle; and son, Dylan R. Conley; sister, Joyce Graham (Kevin); sister, Kathleen Scholle (Mark); brothers, Raymond T. Roff and James (Jackie) R. Roff; five granddaughters, Leah Snow (14), Mie N. Rothgery (12), Tayla M. Cook (12), Arizona P. Laws (3), Kenzie M. Laws (2); father-in-law, Donald Adkins Sr.; brother-in-law, Barry Adkins; sister-in-law, Jennifer Myers; along with a host of family and friends. She will be missed by her beloved pets. A local memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with visitation one hour before at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. A memorial service will also be held in the Cleveland area at Humenik Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019. A visitation will also be held at Humenik Funeral Home from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
