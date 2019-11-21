|
SYLVIA BROWN, 83, of Grove City, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Mount Carmel Grove City. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Becky Lawson officiating. Interment will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery. She was born March 5, 1936, in Quaker, W.Va., daughter of the late William Jesse and Alice Robertson Shannon. Sylvia was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading and loved scratch-off lottery tickets. She was married to Carl E. Brown from Kenova for a number of years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Chaffin. She is survived by sons, Gary Brown (Cheryl), Dwayne Brown (Robin) and Christopher Brown; five grandchildren, Natalie Brown, Emma Boyd, Jacob Boyd, Kenna Getridge and Ayla Getridge; and siblings, Leo Shannon, Tennessee Mann, Barbara Smith, Billie Katherine Shannon, Douglas Shannon, JoAnn Ashley, Milton Shannon, Roger Shannon, Eugene Shannon, Virgil Shannon, Sharron Shannon and Karen Lloyd. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019