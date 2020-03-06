|
SYLVIA MARIE ROSS CLAY, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Lincoln County, W.Va., born August 20, 1934, passed away March 3, 2020, at the age of eighty-five years, six months and twelve days. She was the daughter of the late Ireland Ross and Mamie Pearl Jones Ross and was also preceded in death by her husband, Asa Clay, son, Gary Clay, grandson, Christopher Clay, great-grandchildren, Baby Clay and Baby Rogers, four brothers, Chester Ross, Elmer Ross, Hubert Ross, Raymond Ross, five sisters, Dorothy Salmons, Opal Brown, Frances Plumley, Elsie Ross and Rosemary Hiltz. She was a member of South Columbus Freewill Baptist Church and a homemaker. Surviving are two sons, Rodney (Kathy) Clay of Columbus, Ohio, Jonathan Clay of Malta, Ohio; two daughters, Carolyn (Steve) Rowland of Columbus, Ohio, and Katha (Robbie) Rogers of Grove City, Ohio; one sister, Corena (Rev. Ben) Stevens of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be noon Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Ben Stevens and Roger Ross officiating. Interment will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.