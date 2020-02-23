|
TAMMIE M. WATTS, 60, of Huntington, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Paris McSweeney officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Tammie was born June 15, 1959, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Ellen Ward Browning. She worked at W.V. Business Products and attended First Baptist Church of Guyandotte. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Myers and Kevin Browning. Survivors include her husband, James Mark Watts; one son, Eric (Katie) Watts of Hanahan, S.C.; one daughter, Megan (Mike) McKinney of Huntington; one brother, Steve (Marylou) Myers of Tucson, Ariz.; a niece, Tammy Babbitt of Searcy, Ariz.; and two grandchildren, Remi and Kash McKinney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020