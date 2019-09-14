|
TAMMY J. PLYBON, 58, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Tammy was born January 18, 1961, in Huntington, daughter of the late Lyle Joe and Barbara Ellen Gue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Bethcinda Plybon; and her sister, Sue Ellen Gue. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Frank D. Plybon; children, Frank D. Plybon Jr. of Willow Wood, Ohio, Mackenzie R. Plybon of South Point, Ohio, Cassie N. Huff of South Point, Ohio, and Barbara Jo (Dustin) Cochran of Oak Hill, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Frank Plybon III, Jonathon Plybon, Allie Plybon, Morgan Plybon, Abigail Plybon, Ryan Plybon, Bethcinda Huff, Landon Huff, Shyann Huff, Izabella Plybon-Cochran, Dustin Cochran II and Anastasia Cochran; and two siblings, Rita (John) Gray and Stephen Gue. She was a member of Rose of Sharon Church. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Gordon Simpson officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerahome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019