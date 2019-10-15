|
TARRYN JOSEPH PAGE, 31, of Huntington, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born March 7, 1988, to parents Massie Louise Page and the late Craig Joseph Crawford. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, along with his mother; his loving wife, Jocelyn Page; his children, Jace Duckworth, Kiyan, Olivia, Amelia and Saylor Page. Also surviving are his siblings, James Mance, Karen (Jamaal), Misty Dawn, Craig "CJ", Shauna, Joseph, Ciana, Ezekiel, Quinton and Christian; maternal grandparents, Ruth and Archie Page; paternal grandmother, Constance Crawford; his goddaughter, Deztinee Kline; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Reginald Hill officiating. The family will welcome friends from 2 p.m. to service time.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019