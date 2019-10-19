|
|
TEDDY LEE WRIGHT, 72, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to his Heavenly home on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Licking Memorial Hospital, Newark, Ohio. He was born on August 18, 1947, in St. Paul, Va., to the late parents Theodore Alexander Wright and Ida Pauline Tackett Wright. He is preceded in death, along with his parents, by his first wife, Marlene Wright. He leave behind to cherish his memories his loving wife, Patricia Currey Wright; children, Shanna Jordan (James), Angela Stocks (William), Nicholas Smith (Yvette), Christopher Smith (Avi), Brian Wright (Betty), Kevin Wright (Tina) and Ronald Wright (Charlene). Also surviving are his siblings, Evelyn Wright, Linda Goodman (Phil) and Allan Wright (Lynn); grandchildren, Mikayla Jordan, Sean Jordan, Matilyn Stocks, Ted Wright, Karen Ryals, Jessica Sellers and Robert Powers; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A Marine Veteran memorial service was conducted at 1 p.m. October 18, 2019, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. The family welcomed friends at noon. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Help a Homeless Veteran or .
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019