TEDDY McCLURE MASSIE SR., 92 of Ona, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at home. He was born March 25, 1927 in Lesage, WV, the son of the late George Massie and Gertrude Dunfee Mount. He was preceded in death by his wife, Earlie Ray Massie, son Teddy McClure Massie Jr., and granddaughter, Carrie Ann Ingwerson Meadows. He is survived by his wife Naomi Henry; two daughters, Sandy Mitchell and Becky (Wilson) Bond all of Ona, W.Va.; one son, Mark Massie of Lesage, W.Va.; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren with one on the way; and a host of other relatives and friends. He served in the Army at the end of WWII and during the Korean Conflict. He was highly decorated. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans organization. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019