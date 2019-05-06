







TERESA ROSE BURNS, 90, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Madison Park Healthcare. Funeral Liturgy will be held on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Msgr. Dean Borgmeyer officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. She was born January 17, 1929 in Huntington, the daughter of the late Patrick J. and Cleo M. McGraw Powers. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Burns, and nine brothers and sisters. Teresa is the last survivor of the 10 Powers children. She attended St. Joseph School from first thru 12th grade and was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 6, 2019