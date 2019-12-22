|
|
TERRALEEN "TERRI" CHAPMAN, 64, of Ona, passed away December 20, 2019. She was born December 9, 1955, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Bennett and Audrey Burton Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ronnie and Rick Johnson. Terri is survived by her husband, Brent Chapman; daughters, Amy Pauley (Teddy Wolfe) of Dunbar, W.Va., and Amanda Lucas (Todd) of Ona; sister, Sue Mount (Johnny) of Glenwood, W.Va.; brothers, Emmett Johnson (Melita) of Barboursville, Talmadge Johnson (Vivian) and Roger Johnson, all of Milton; grandchildren, Brandon Collins, Jacob Collins, Chelsea Clagg, Hollie Clagg, Kara Clagg, Evan Pauley and Jesse Pauley; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Landynn Howard and one on the way; special nephew, Travis Mount; special sister, Melita Johnson; sister-in-law, Mitzi Johnson; and special cousin, Dwane Adkins. Celebration of life service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lundsford. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milton Police Department K-9 Foundation, 1139 Smith Street, Milton, WV 25541. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019