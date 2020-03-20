|
TERRY DILLON RAKES, 28, of Delaware, formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born February 7, 1992, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Terry and Hattie Rakes. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Caanan Watts and Willie Rakes; and one uncle, Gene Harless. Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Terry and Hattie Rakes; the loves of his life, his five children, Gabriel Rakes, Gavin Rakes, Dakota Rakes, Dalton Rakes and Rylee Rakes; two brothers, Ryan Rakes and Cody (Cassandra) Rakes; his grandmothers, Jewell Watts and Sally Napier; along with a host of aunts and uncles; and one special cousin, Nathaniel Harless. He enjoyed fishing, riding 4-wheelers and playing basketball. He also loved playing with his children and spending time with his family. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., with Charlie Cremeans and Jason Adkins officiating. Burial will follow in Pack Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Freeman Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Christopher Harless, Jeremy Harless, Justin Harless, Nathaniel Harless, Caleb Metzgar and Gabe Carter. Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020