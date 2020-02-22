|
TERRY EUGENE TOWNSON, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away February 19, 2020, at the VA Medical Center. He was born February 19, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Luther and Thelma Gullett Townson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tabitha Townson; sister, Shirley Mordell; brothers, Ronnie, Bobby, Billy; nephew, David McGuffin; two nieces, Lina Sue Taylor and Lisa Rice. He is survived by one daughter, Shania Shockey; one sister, Tina Wheeler; two nephews, Nathan Williamson and Joe McGuffin; three nieces, April Craft, Dreama Geer, Vicki Rice; and a great-niece, Adriaunna Craft; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Pastor Wayne Craft. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020