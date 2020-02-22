The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
7:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map

TERRY EUGENE TOWNSON

TERRY EUGENE TOWNSON, 68, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away February 19, 2020, at the VA Medical Center. He was born February 19, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Luther and Thelma Gullett Townson. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tabitha Townson; sister, Shirley Mordell; brothers, Ronnie, Bobby, Billy; nephew, David McGuffin; two nieces, Lina Sue Taylor and Lisa Rice. He is survived by one daughter, Shania Shockey; one sister, Tina Wheeler; two nephews, Nathan Williamson and Joe McGuffin; three nieces, April Craft, Dreama Geer, Vicki Rice; and a great-niece, Adriaunna Craft; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Pastor Wayne Craft. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020
