Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
TERRY GENE HALSTEAD


1948 - 2019
Beloved father, grandpa and friend, TERRY GENE HALSTEAD, 71, of Hamlin, W.Va., went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, following a short illness. Born March 26, 1948, in Huntington, he was the son of the late Roger Eugene "Gene" and Leona Rose Ward Halstead of Guyandotte, W.Va. Originally from Guyandotte, W.Va., he attended Huntington East High School and worked for American Car and Foundry Company (ACF), retiring in 2001 after working 42 years. Terry was a member of the Good Hope FWB in Hamlin, W.Va. Terry is survived by his sons, Terry Eugene Halstead and daughter-in-law Sherrie of Greenup, Ky., and Heath Aaron Halstead and daughter-in-law Sabrina of West Hamlin, W.Va.; sister, Connie Sue and husband Cliff Mol of Huntington; grandchildren, Dalton Eugene Halstead and Garrett Alvin Halstead of Greenup, Ky., and Shelbi Nicole Halstead of West Hamlin, W.Va.; nephew, Jason Ingels of Huntington; and niece, Danielle Ingels of Ironton, Ohio. Terry loved his church family and spreading the word of God. A conversation with him always included the Lord and the prayer warrior he was, always willing to pray for you no matter what the need, and if you passed him on the street he was likely to hand you a Bible track and the offer of prayer. Terry loved, loved his family, was so very proud of his boys and their families, and very proud of his grandchildren, bragging about them to anyone who would listen and always supporting their activities, no matter what. If he could, he was there or just a phone call away. The family asks "In Lieu of Flowers" donations be made to his church, Good Hope FWB, 7821 West Park Ave., Hamlin, WV 25523. Funeral Service will be noon Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Brother Donald Wayne Lovejoy officiating. Interment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
