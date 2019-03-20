Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TERRY HATFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRY LEE HATFIELD

Obituary Flowers

TERRY LEE HATFIELD Obituary




TERRY LEE HATFIELD, 54, of Anderson, S.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va., son of Patricia Aleshire Hatfield, died March 15 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital, Little River, S.C. He was a former sales manager and owned and operated a personal care home in Calabash, N.C. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries