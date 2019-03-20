|
|
|
TERRY LEE HATFIELD, 54, of Anderson, S.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va., son of Patricia Aleshire Hatfield, died March 15 in McLeod Seacoast Hospital, Little River, S.C. He was a former sales manager and owned and operated a personal care home in Calabash, N.C. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More