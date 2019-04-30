Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TERRY DAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TERRY R. DAILEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

TERRY R. DAILEY Obituary




TERRY R. DAILEY, 58, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born Nov. 14, 1960, along with a twin sister. Terry was preceded in death by his mother Wanda Nicely Dailey and a brother Randy Dailey.

He is survived by his son Nathan (Kayla) Dailey and a granddaughter Aspen of Hamlin; father Roy Dailey Jr. of West Hamlin; brother Edward (Karen) Dailey of West Hamlin; sisters, Pam (Tony) Roberts of Sweetland, twin sister Sherry (Steve) Kopsolias of West Hamlin, and Tina Dailey of Dunbar; sister-in-law Dinah Dailey of West Hamlin; his former wife Brenda Rockel of Hamlin; several nieces and a nephew, their spouses and children, aunts, uncles and several cousins.

Terry was a tractor trailer driver hauling fuel for Pilot Truck Stop before becoming disabled. He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at Salt Rock, W.Va. His organs were donated to give the gift of life to someone else.

There will be a memorial service from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Rev. Robert Adkins will speak at 7 p.m. The burial will be at a later date. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries