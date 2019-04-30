







TERRY R. DAILEY, 58, of Hamlin, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born Nov. 14, 1960, along with a twin sister. Terry was preceded in death by his mother Wanda Nicely Dailey and a brother Randy Dailey.



He is survived by his son Nathan (Kayla) Dailey and a granddaughter Aspen of Hamlin; father Roy Dailey Jr. of West Hamlin; brother Edward (Karen) Dailey of West Hamlin; sisters, Pam (Tony) Roberts of Sweetland, twin sister Sherry (Steve) Kopsolias of West Hamlin, and Tina Dailey of Dunbar; sister-in-law Dinah Dailey of West Hamlin; his former wife Brenda Rockel of Hamlin; several nieces and a nephew, their spouses and children, aunts, uncles and several cousins.



Terry was a tractor trailer driver hauling fuel for Pilot Truck Stop before becoming disabled. He was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at Salt Rock, W.Va. His organs were donated to give the gift of life to someone else.



There will be a memorial service from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Rev. Robert Adkins will speak at 7 p.m. The burial will be at a later date.