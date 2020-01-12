|
TESS MORGAN MOORE died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at her home in Huntington. Born January 29, 1985, in Webster Springs, WV, she was the daughter of the late David Rowlands Moore and Louanne Nistendirk Moore Stollings. Tess was a graduate of Marshall University with a degree in journalism, where she was the Life Editor of the Parthenon and earned the "Reporter of the Year" and "Best Graphic Design and Layout in a PR Campaign" awards. A talented artist and art enthusiast, she dedicated several years of her life to fundraising for the Huntington Museum of Art, helping to raise well over $1 million during her tenure as Development Officer. Tess loved all animals and over the years had an assortment of dogs, birds, reptiles and even an alligator! She is missed by her beloved dog, Kato, who she could often be seen walking with in Ritter Park. Warm and friendly, Tess would frequently extend her kindness and compassion to friends and strangers alike. Her bright smile and big heart were a gift to everyone who knew her. She had an innate curiosity of the world and loved to travel, with any beach being her favorite destination. She also loved spending time by the Back Fork river at her family's cabin in Webster Springs. Survivors include a brother, Derek Rowlands Moore of Webster Springs, and a sister, Jana C. Moore of Wilmington, N.C. Also surviving are stepfather, William R. Stollings; grandmother, Mary Wilkinson Childers; nephew, David Reace Moore; niece, Emeline McCaleb; uncles, Jack Nistendirk (Verna), Robert Nistendirk (Cammie), Burke Childers (Donitta), Richard Childers (Diana), David Childers (Kathy); also numerous cousins and a large group of friends who were like family to her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Pauline Nistendirk Smith, her grandfather, J.P. Childers, and grandparents, Joyce and Robert Moore. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 4 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary in Huntington. A reception celebrating Tess' life will immediately follow at the Huntington Museum of Art. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington Museum of Art, 2033 McCoy Road, Huntington, WV 25701, or One By One Animal Advocates, PO Box 1123, Huntington, WV 25713. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the Moore family with arrangements.