|
|
TEX DENVER PERTEE, 80, of Barboursville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 2, 2019. He went peacefully, surrounded by his family. Tex was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother James. Tex is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Sharon A. Slone Pertee; daughter Lisa C. Williamson (Rob); son Scott D. Pertee (Elizabeth); grandchildren Sloane (Addison), Dakota, Carrington (Ben), Gillian and Samantha; brothers Larry, Jesse, Arvil, and Virgil; sisters Carole, Mary and Linda. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tex was the son of Jesse and Zelma Pertee, and was born in Crum, West Virginia. He was the oldest of nine children and graduated from Crum High School. Tex was honored to have served his country in the United States Air Force. He had a long career in the meat business working for Kluener Packing Co., Sherwood Foods, and retired from Forth's Foods Inc., as the meat and deli director/buyer. Tex was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He loved being around family more than anything. He enjoyed golf, sports and barbecuing. Tex was a devout Christian who served the Lord in many capacities. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. Funeral to follow Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Steve Wayne officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019