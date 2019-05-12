







THEIA JANE YOUNG WOODALL, 63, of Huntington, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born April 29, 1956, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Walter and Peggy Kissinger Young. She was a homemaker and member of Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, Huntington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Woodall; brother-in-law, Steven "Big Moe" Woodall; and father-in-law, Virgil Woodall. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, with Rev. Scott Hoppe officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Theia is survived by one daughter, Karen (Chris) Allen; two sons, Chad Woodall and Terry Woodall; sisters, Jill Gray and Marjorie (Eric) Hertig; mother-in-law, Johnnie McCarty; brother-in-law, David (Amy) McCarty; sisters-in-law, Brenda Moss and Sherri Chappell; six grandchildren, Dakota Woodall, Skyler Allen, Jacob Allen, Caleb Allen, Amea Allen and Emily Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nephews, friends and church family. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 12, 2019