Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Forest Memorial Park
Milton, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THEIA WOODALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THEIA JANE YOUNG WOODALL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THEIA JANE YOUNG WOODALL Obituary




THEIA JANE YOUNG WOODALL, 63, of Huntington, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born April 29, 1956, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Walter and Peggy Kissinger Young. She was a homemaker and member of Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, Huntington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Woodall; brother-in-law, Steven "Big Moe" Woodall; and father-in-law, Virgil Woodall. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, with Rev. Scott Hoppe officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Theia is survived by one daughter, Karen (Chris) Allen; two sons, Chad Woodall and Terry Woodall; sisters, Jill Gray and Marjorie (Eric) Hertig; mother-in-law, Johnnie McCarty; brother-in-law, David (Amy) McCarty; sisters-in-law, Brenda Moss and Sherri Chappell; six grandchildren, Dakota Woodall, Skyler Allen, Jacob Allen, Caleb Allen, Amea Allen and Emily Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nephews, friends and church family. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now