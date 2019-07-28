|
THELMA BAISDEN, 82, of Huntington, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Elders Glen Kiah Williamson, Tony Clay and Roger Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington. She was born April 11, 1937, a daughter of the late Jarrett R. and Gracie Perry Maynard. Thelma retired from the Tri-State Airport Restaurant. She was a member of the Philadelphia United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Dwana; a son, Gregory Allen Baisden; two brothers, Gene and Clyde Maynard; and two sisters, Almedith Workman and Alberta Queen. Survivors include her loving husband, Millard Baisden; a son, Scott Baisden; three grandchildren, Rachel Bailey, Jarrett and Jessica Baisden, Josh and Makayla Baisden; six great-grandchildren, Eli and Jake Bailey, Madi, Benny, Mosley and Bear Baisden; five sisters, Flora Maynard (Tennis) of Deland, Fla., Lula Meade (Ronnie) and Gloria Maynard, all of Huntington, Delilah Grunloh of Tennessee and Diana Rowe (Thurman) of Lavalette; four brothers, Lloyd Maynard of Tampa, Fla., Glenn Maynard (Mimi) of Kenova, E.J. Maynard (Hazel) of Margate, Fla., and Dewey Maynard of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends who loved her dearly. The family would like to thank Jewell Hall, Elizabeth Simpson, Mary Ann Maynard, Martha Wellman and Delbert Maynard for their loving kindness and friendship. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Dennis Maynard, Brent Maynard, Sean Maynard, Mike Rowe, Ryan Ekers, Mark Ekers and Garrett Rowe.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 28, 2019