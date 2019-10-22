|
THELMA CLEMENTINE MCCOMAS, 91, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia. Thelma was born March 18, 1928, a daughter to the late Albert and Anna (Netherly) Freeman. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Willis Jr., who passed away in December of 1955, and by her second husband, Orville McComas, who passed in 1980. Mrs. McComas attended South Point schools and was the oldest living member of Solida Baptist Church. She worked as a housekeeper for Grandview Inn for 14 years. She is survived by her son, Steven Willis of South Point, Ohio; brother, Dale Freeman of South Point, Ohio; three sisters, Marietta "Sam" Boebers, Linda Bowman, both from Tennessee, and Doris Reyes of North Mexico; three grandchildren, Steven "Lee" Willis Jr. of Huntington, Rodney Willis of Bellfonte, Ohio, and Ayden Willis also of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, she is preceded in death by a son, James Randall McComas, and two brothers, Gary Freeman and James Freeman. Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Solida Baptist Church, 64 Pvt Rd 2114, South Point, OH 45680 with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, starting at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. To offer condolences to the McComas family, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019