Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Solida Baptist Church
64 Pvt Rd 2114
South Point, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Solida Baptist Church
64 Pvt Rd 2114
South Point, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA MCCOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA CLEMENTINE MCCOMAS


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA CLEMENTINE MCCOMAS Obituary




THELMA CLEMENTINE MCCOMAS, 91, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia. Thelma was born March 18, 1928, a daughter to the late Albert and Anna (Netherly) Freeman. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Willis Jr., who passed away in December of 1955, and by her second husband, Orville McComas, who passed in 1980. Mrs. McComas attended South Point schools and was the oldest living member of Solida Baptist Church. She worked as a housekeeper for Grandview Inn for 14 years. She is survived by her son, Steven Willis of South Point, Ohio; brother, Dale Freeman of South Point, Ohio; three sisters, Marietta "Sam" Boebers, Linda Bowman, both from Tennessee, and Doris Reyes of North Mexico; three grandchildren, Steven "Lee" Willis Jr. of Huntington, Rodney Willis of Bellfonte, Ohio, and Ayden Willis also of Huntington; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, she is preceded in death by a son, James Randall McComas, and two brothers, Gary Freeman and James Freeman. Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Solida Baptist Church, 64 Pvt Rd 2114, South Point, OH 45680 with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, starting at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. To offer condolences to the McComas family, please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
Download Now