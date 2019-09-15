The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
THELMA JEAN BALL HUTCHINSON


1948 - 2019
THELMA JEAN BALL HUTCHINSON, 71, of Milton, went into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior September 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer, but never lost her smile. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 3, 1948, in Cabell County, and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Florence Neal Ball. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorkas Ball Gill. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Everett J. "Buzzy" Hutchinson, and two very devoted and loving daughters, April Stanley (Darin) and Heather Adkins (Donny); her most precious jewels were her three grandchildren, Zachary Billups, Shawn Billups (Brook) and Zoey Adkins; her brother and sisters and in-laws, Marvin E. Ball (Barbara), Dotty Courts (Bobby), Sharon Morrison (Eddie); and a host of nieces and nephews; special sister-in-law, Ann Lowe (Rodney); and an extra special nephew, Matthew Courts; and blessed with her extended family, the Kinders. Thelma was a 1967 graduate of Milton High School and was an employee of the Putnam Post for 25 years. She was a lifelong member of Good Hope Baptist Church. She touched the life of so many lives through the love of Jesus Christ as a Sunday School teacher, and was blessed to have such a loving church family. II Timothy 4:7 "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." The family wants to especially thank Dr. Kimmey and his staff and St. Mary's 6th floor, Oncology, and Rev. Chad Clark and his family for always being there for us. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Good Hope Baptist Church by Pastor Chad Clark and Pastor Sammy Morris. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
