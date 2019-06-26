The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA JEAN JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THELMA JEAN JOHNSON Obituary




THELMA JEAN JOHNSON, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away June 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born June 8, 1941, in Martin County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Hiram Tiller and Alice Hobbs Tiller. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Marcie Clark; and one sister, Avonelle Jude. She is survived by her husband, Paul Fredrick Johnson; daughter, Joann LeMaster; one son, Joseph Rusty Johnson; one sister, Willa Dean Robinson; special niece, Alice Slone; one special granddaughter, Stacy Richardson; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tommy Jeffrey. Burial will be at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now