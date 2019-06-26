|
THELMA JEAN JOHNSON, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away June 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born June 8, 1941, in Martin County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Hiram Tiller and Alice Hobbs Tiller. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Marcie Clark; and one sister, Avonelle Jude. She is survived by her husband, Paul Fredrick Johnson; daughter, Joann LeMaster; one son, Joseph Rusty Johnson; one sister, Willa Dean Robinson; special niece, Alice Slone; one special granddaughter, Stacy Richardson; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Tommy Jeffrey. Burial will be at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 26, 2019