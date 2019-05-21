







THELMA LEE HOWARD PELFREY, 76, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence. Graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Maple Hill Cemetery with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Thelma was born March 21, 1943, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Severt and Mae Booth Howard. She was a member of the Post 93 Ladies Auxiliary and El Hasa Clownetts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marin "Marvo" Pelfrey; a precious daughter, Shereen "Sherry" Pelfrey Woody; one sister, Mildred Davis and two brothers, Clifford and Jimmy Howard. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Angela "Angie" Whitney (Bill); a very special grandson, Lucas Tanner Whitney; one sister and brother-in-law, Violet Cornwell (Jennings); one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Vickie Pelfrey; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all of her caregivers and Hospice. There will be no visitation and no procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if you want to remember her, plant a perennial in her honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 21, 2019