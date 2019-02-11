







THELMA LEE MAE CHAPMAN MAYNARD, 80, of Chatham, Ill., passed away at 9:02 p.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. Thelma was born on May 22, 1938 in Wayne Co., Lavalette, W.Va., the daughter of Wilbur Chris and Dusta Mae Clay Chapman. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 51 years, Welcie E. Maynard, in 2009, and her youngest brother, Wilbur "Colen" Chapman in 1996. Thelma was a pianist for a quartet during her teen years and later went on to play piano for the First Baptist Church in Libby, Mont., where she had been a member, and later at the Auburn Baptist Church, where she attended in Illinois. Opposite her time in Auburn, she also played the piano at the First Presbyterian Church of Virden. She had worked as a drugstore clerk, a grade school student tutor, and an Avon representative. Thelma served as an assistant Girl Scout Leader and held various offices at the First Baptist Church in Libby, Mont. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Lynnette (Tim) Christensen of Spring Creek, Nev.; a brother, Glen Arthur "Art" (Mary Jane) Chapman of Springfield, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL. Graveside Ceremony will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville with Pastor Tim Arthur officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Auburn Baptist Church, 316 W. Adams St., Auburn, IL 62615. Please visit www.butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington is assisting the family locally. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary