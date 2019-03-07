







THELMA MAE HALL MILLER, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born December 4, 1927, in Huntington, daughter of the late Samuel Sr. and Gertrude Elkins Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Eloise Byrd and Eva Lundy; and two brothers, Alex Hall and Ralph Hall. She is survived by her husband, Roy Don Miller; one son, Patrick McHale of Huntington; five grandchildren; three brothers, Samuel Hall Jr. of Proctorville, Ohio, George Hall (Reba) of North Carolina and Jerry Hall (Jo Ann) of Alabama; one sister, Rebecca Gilbert (Gene) of Columbus, Ohio; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, a t Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Duane Hall. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary