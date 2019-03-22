







THELMA OLLIVENE PEYTON, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away on March 20, 2019, at the age of 95, after a long illness. She was born October 18, 1923, to Louisa Mae Nicholas Plumley and James Bartly Plumley of Six Mile. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Cecil Peyton, as well as her daughters, Loretta Jane Kortmann and Krestea Faye Peyton. Thelma was an active member of the Camp Branch Baptist Church for a number of years and later practiced her faith at Pleasant View Baptist Church. She was a proud union organizer for the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Hamlin Chapter #106. One of Thelma's true loves was singing with her sisters Faye Hurst and Dorothy Gilbert in their religious singing group The Plumley Sisters and Ray. Thelma will be remembered as an energetic, plain-spoken woman who loved to travel - whether just down the road to Huntington or all the way to Albuquerque. Thelma leaves behind her daughters, Beatrice Ann Donahue and her husband Billy Donahue of Branchland, Karen Ellen Atteberry and her husband Don Atteberry of Myrtle Beach, S.C., as well as her son, Keith Peyton and his wife Sheila Mills Peyton of Branchland. Thelma's grandchildren include John Wesley Walden (deceased) and his wife Linda Mae, Kimberly Donahue of Branchland, Lisa Jones and her husband David of Indianapolis, Ind., Angela Teitsworth and her husband Rice of Branchland, Jody Adams and his wife Alicia of Chesterton, Ind., and Jason Peyton and his wife Stephanie of West Hamlin. Great-grandchildren include John Wesley Walden II and his wife Angel, Daniel Walden and his wife Brandi, Ryan Burns, Sabrina Burns, Michael Teitsworth, Arabella Teitsworth, Lucas Adams, Amelia Adams, Jakob Peyton and Nathaniel Peyton. She is also succeeded by 13 great-great-grandchildren. The viewing will be Friday, March 22, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m. The burial will be in the Messinger Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. The funeral will also take place at McGhee-Handley on Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.