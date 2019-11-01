The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ceredo Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Ceredo Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA FOUCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA SIAS FOUCH


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA SIAS FOUCH Obituary




THELMA SIAS FOUCH, 94, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born May 28, 1925, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Maggie Garten Sias. She was a homemaker, retired from Woolco and was also a caregiver to many families in their homes. Thelma was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald R. Fouch, and two children, Rosemary Jones (Robert) and Joel Fouch. She is survived by her son, Steven Fouch, and daughter-in-law, Linda, of Kenova. Also surviving are grandchildren, Cindy Burke (Joe), Josh Fouch (Tarrah), Sarah Marshall (Caleb); great-grandchildren, Dalton, Mia, Heath, Blair, Robert Todd (Tenisha) and Jessie (Smokey); great-great-grandchildren, Greyson, Mason and Hunter. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her three caregivers that so lovingly watched over her, Christy Pancake, Tammy Lucas and Deena Brammer, and also a special friend for years, Mary Bently. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ceredo Church of Christ by Matt McBrayer. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the Ceredo Church of Christ. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now