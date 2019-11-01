|
THELMA SIAS FOUCH, 94, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She was born May 28, 1925, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Maggie Garten Sias. She was a homemaker, retired from Woolco and was also a caregiver to many families in their homes. Thelma was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald R. Fouch, and two children, Rosemary Jones (Robert) and Joel Fouch. She is survived by her son, Steven Fouch, and daughter-in-law, Linda, of Kenova. Also surviving are grandchildren, Cindy Burke (Joe), Josh Fouch (Tarrah), Sarah Marshall (Caleb); great-grandchildren, Dalton, Mia, Heath, Blair, Robert Todd (Tenisha) and Jessie (Smokey); great-great-grandchildren, Greyson, Mason and Hunter. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her three caregivers that so lovingly watched over her, Christy Pancake, Tammy Lucas and Deena Brammer, and also a special friend for years, Mary Bently. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Ceredo Church of Christ by Matt McBrayer. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the Ceredo Church of Christ. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
