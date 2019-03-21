







THENA FRASHER MAYNARD, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away at home with her family on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Thena was born in Wayne County, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Sherman and Georgia Clark Frasher. Her husband was the late Ronald Lee Maynard. They were married on June 24, 1955, and had one daughter, Michele Renee Maynard Parsons (Dale). She had one grandson (the love of her life), Jacob Dale Parsons (Jessica). Two great-grandchildren, Adelaide Lynn and Owen Dale Parsons of Carrollton, Ga. Brothers and sister that left this world before her were Lucille Maynard, Peggy Maynard and Herbert Frasher. And one brother, Sherman Frasher (Ruth) of Ohio. Thena retired from Owens-Illinois glass factory. Thena loved all of her family; nieces and nephews, Tom Maynard, Drexel Maynard, Paula Brown, Jessie DeRemer, Shayne Maynard, Lexia Frasher Quintana, Teresa Frasher Buckland, Kim Lastoria, Lisa Starling, and a special second daughter and son, Kim and Mike Burton. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, West Virginia. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, West Virginia. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.