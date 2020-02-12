The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
THERESA ROBERTA HENSON


1954 - 2020
THERESA ROBERTA HENSON Obituary

THERESA ROBERTA HENSON, 66, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born February 4, 1954, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert Hite and Martha Vaught Watterson. She is survived by her daughter, Leandria Johnson (Christopher Dailey) of Ona; two brothers, Joseph Hite of Marietta, Ohio, and Steve Hite of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Kyley (Rudy) Baylous, Alexis Martinez and Makiah McCoy-Smith; and six great-grandchildren, Hayden, Brielle, Kash, Remy, Blakely and Ilonie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
