|
|
THERESA ROBERTA HENSON, 66, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born February 4, 1954, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert Hite and Martha Vaught Watterson. She is survived by her daughter, Leandria Johnson (Christopher Dailey) of Ona; two brothers, Joseph Hite of Marietta, Ohio, and Steve Hite of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Kyley (Rudy) Baylous, Alexis Martinez and Makiah McCoy-Smith; and six great-grandchildren, Hayden, Brielle, Kash, Remy, Blakely and Ilonie. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020