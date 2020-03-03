The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home - HUNTINGTON
924 20TH ST
Huntington, WV 25703
304-522-7777
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home - HUNTINGTON
924 20TH ST
Huntington, WV 25703
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home - HUNTINGTON
924 20TH ST
Huntington, WV 25703
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rome Cemetery
Proctorville, WV
View Map

THERESA SUE WILSON


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA SUE WILSON Obituary

THERESA SUE WILSON, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., went to her Heavenly home on February 27, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1944, in Huntington to the late Carl Wilson and Helen "Faye" Byrd Wilson. Theresa is preceded in death by, along with her parents; her sister Candace Hatten, and her fur-baby Precious. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sister Carolyn Fulford (LeRoy) of Huntington; and a host of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her two special friends, Rhonda Kelley and Mary Marcum. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Her family will welcome friends at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries