THERESA SUE WILSON, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., went to her Heavenly home on February 27, 2020. She was born on June 23, 1944, in Huntington to the late Carl Wilson and Helen "Faye" Byrd Wilson. Theresa is preceded in death by, along with her parents; her sister Candace Hatten, and her fur-baby Precious. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sister Carolyn Fulford (LeRoy) of Huntington; and a host of nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her two special friends, Rhonda Kelley and Mary Marcum. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Her family will welcome friends at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020