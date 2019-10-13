|
THOMAS BECKETT JR., 74, of Dunlow, W.Va., died unexpectedly at home Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born May 19, 1945, at Kirk, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas and Brookie Beckett. Also preceding him in death were siblings, Curt Beckett, Lovada Fitzpatrick, Roxie Cox and Ralph Allen Beckett; and granddaughter, AnaStasia Brooke Perry. Tommy was the former Chief of the Dunlow Volunteer Fire and EMS and current honorary member, the owner of Beckett's Wrecker Service, Past Master and 50-year member of Jewell Lodge No. 140 A.F. & A.M., Crum, W.Va., past Worthy High Priest White Shrine, a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Wayne Chapter No. 156, and attended Fairmont United Baptist Church, as well as a retired Postmaster. He leaves behind his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia Ann Crum Beckett; three children, Keven, Kris and Kraig Beckett; six grandchildren, Lyndsay Conn, Mackenzie Beckett, Lexy Beckett, Taylor Perry, Kennedy Beckett and Stratton Perry; three great-grandchildren, Bryson, Westyn and Calle; six siblings, Dora Lee Damron, Johnny Beckett, Roy Beckett, Betty Reed, Reva Sanders-Wallace and Karen Beckett Bowen; mother- and father-in-law, Hobert and Mary Ann Crum; and special friend, Christy Thompson. Services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Brothers Roger Maynard and Emanuel Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in the Beckett Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019