THOMAS EDWARD WALKER, 77, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Tom was the son of Carl Edward Walker and Leah Flesher Walker. Tom was the husband of Patricia Garrett Walker for 55 years. He was father to Stephen Thomas Walker (wife, Michelle) of Bradenton, Fla., and Garrett Carl Walker of Huntington. He had two grandsons, Maddox and Marshall, who very much loved their Bubba. He had one sister, Carolyn Bowie of Arlington, Va. He had three nieces and three nephews. Tom was a graduate of Huntington High School Class of 1960. He graduated from Marshall University in 1964. He entered the U.S. Army as a second lieutenant because of ROTC at Marshall. He served nine months in Vietnam as an intelligence officer. Tom retired from the Internal Revenue Service in 2002 with 35 years of service. Tom was a 50-year member of Central United Methodist Church. He served his church in many ways, from Sunday School Teacher to Chairman of the Board. He was a huge Herd fan and member of Big Green. One year we attended every football game, home and away. Funeral services will be held at Central United Methodist Church Saturday, January 25, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Graveside services will be held for the family at Spring Hill Cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Central United Methodist Church, 1043 Jefferson Ave., Huntington, WV 25704. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020