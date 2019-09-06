|
|
THOMAS ELLSWORTH BOYCE SR., 54, of Glenwood, W.Va., born October 6, 1964 to the late Lester Lee Boyce Sr. and Audria Doris Owens, went to be with the Lord on September 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center due to complications from a stroke. Tom is survived by his wife, Connie Mays-Boyce; son, Thomas "TJ" Ellsworth Boyce Jr., and his partner in life, Brittany Jeffers, and their son, Kinser Lee Boyce, that Tom was so proud of. He has two stepsons, Shawn Stapleton and his girlfriend, Brandi Davis, and Keith Jackson and his wife, Roxie; six step-grandchildren whom he thought of as his own: Payton, Mason and June Isabella Stapleton and Lestat, Katrina, and Katarina Jackson. Tom has two brothers that he loved dearly, Lester Boyce and wife Patti, and Johny Boyce and wife Robin. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Anita Bird and Jerry; brothers-in-law, Lloyd Mays and Missy and Boyd Mays and Brenda. He had several special and loved nephews and nieces, family members, close friends and co-workers, which are too numerous to list. Tom was a graduate of Barboursville High School, class of 1982 and was a proud Disabled Army Veteran. He had a passion for helping veteran causes and had been selected to be an Honor Flight Guardian to Washington, D.C. thanks to his good friend Donna Yates. Tom was employed at St. Mary's Medical Center in Central Stores and was a truck driver for several years. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his son, T.J. Tom drove many race cars at Ona Speedway and loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his wife Connie on many special trips. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Jay Ross. Burial will be in Mays Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019