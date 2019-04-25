







THOMAS FRANKLIN ARTHUR, 83, of Huntington, widower of Mildred Ann Arthur, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born September 1, 1935, in Huntington, a son of the late Franklin L. and Athel Wood Arthur. His children, a daughter, Karen Kay Arthur, and a son, Gregory Thomas Arthur, have both preceded him in death. He was a US Army Veteran, having served in the Korean War with the 11th Airborne. Thomas was a member of the Madison Avenue Christian Church, a Kentucky Colonel, and an electrician, having retired from the IBEW Local 317 union. Survivors include his grandchildren, Jason Arthur and his wife Melinda Arthur and Thomas Jonathan Arthur and his wife Lisa Arthur, all of Huntington, and Angela Kristina Gregory of Missouri; two brothers, Kyle Arthur and wife Shirley Arthur of Columbus, Ohio, and Robert Wood of Florida; several great-grandchildren, Allie, Owen, Trace, Giada, Aiden, Avery, Aisley, Jacob, Brooklyn, Karen, Sarah, Brianna, Chase, Marissa and Hunter; and a great-great-grandchild, Teagan. Donations would be appreciated to the Madison Avenue Christian Church at 722 12th Street West, Huntington, 25704. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Madison Avenue Christian Church with Pastor Jamie Gump officiating and Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 providing military honors. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary