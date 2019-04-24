







FATHER THOMAS J. GRAVEN, 85, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Huntington. Funeral Liturgy will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington, with Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton presiding. Father Graven was born Nov. 14, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio, one of nine children of the late James and Rose Kilbane Graven. He received his education at St. Gregory Seminary, Cincinnati, Ohio; Borromeo Seminary, Wickliffe, Ohio; and St. John Vianney Seminary, Bloomingdale, Ohio. In addition, Father Graven received a Bachelor of Arts degree from The College of Steubenville (now Franciscan University of Steubenville) and a degree in sacred theology from The Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. On May 25, 1968, at Holy Name Cathedral, Steubenville, Ohio, he was ordained to the priesthood by the Diocese of Steubenville's first bishop, John King Mussio. Initially, Father Graven was assigned as a teacher at Seton Central High School, Lafferty, Ohio; assistant pastor, St. Mary Parish, St. Clairsville, Ohio; teacher, Guernsey Catholic Central High School, Cambridge, Ohio; and assistant pastor, St. Benedict Parish, Cambridge, Ohio. Also, Father Graven served as an assistant at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Wintersville, Ohio; Holy Name Cathedral; and Christ the King University Parish, Athens, Ohio. Then he served the latter parish as its pastor. He also served St. Elizabeth Mission, Crescent, Ohio. Father Graven, too, served as pastor of St. Ann Parish, Chesapeake, Ohio; St. Stanislaus Parish, Maynard, Ohio; and St. Joseph Parish, Fairpoint, Ohio. Father Graven retired from active parish ministry Jan. 1, 2015. In retirement, he resided in Huntington, West Virginia, and with the encouragement and assistance of Father Paul Yuenger, Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima, Father Graven continued his priestly ministry celebrating Mass and becoming a part of the Our Lady of Fatima Community. He also celebrated Mass at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. In 2018 Father Graven celebrated 50 years of ordination to the priesthood. Aside from his parents, Father Graven is preceded in death by his following siblings, Eleanor, Jack, James and Rosemary. Survivors include his siblings, Don, Marilyn, Maureen and Richard. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the special angel parishioners that provided continued help and care through the last part of his journey. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary