Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Altizer Free Will Baptist Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
First Altizer Free Will Baptist Church
THOMAS JEFFERSON ISAACS Jr.

THOMAS JEFFERSON ISAACS JR., 81, of Kenova, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019, at his residence. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the First Altizer Free Will Baptist Church by Pastor Fred Ramey. Thomas was born September 9, 1938, the youngest of 10 kids, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Thomas Jefferson and Ida Mae Adkins Isaacs Sr. Thomas grew up across the street from Camden Park, which was his playground. Thomas was well-traveled and a master electrician. He retired from Davis Electrical Constructors of Greenville, S.C. He was a member of the U.S. Army having served with the 82nd Airborne during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Campo Isaacs; and many family members. He is survived by his four children, Debbie (Kent) Sargent, Gidget (Nub) Ross, Chad (Christina) Isaacs and Shelley (Donald Limacher) Campus; seven grandchildren, Samantha (Alek) Barker, Jaymi Ross, Katie Sargent, Christian Isaacs, Morgan Isaacs, Anthony Campus and Kai Campus; two great-grandchildren, Levi Sargent and Cash Barker; one brother, Paul (Shirley) Isaacs of Boise, Idaho; several nieces and nephews; and two special people, Brooks Ramey and Junior Ramey. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the First Altizer Free Will Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
