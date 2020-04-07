|
THOMAS "TOMMY" JOSEPH DONOHOE, 84, of Huntington, passed peacefully at home after a long illness on Friday April 3, 2020. Born September 11, 1935, he attended St. Joseph Catholic High School, was a graduate of Marshall University, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and a former sales representative for various mining equipment manufacturers. Tommy was preceded in death by his former wife Genette, parents James M. and Mary Ethel Donohoe Sr., sister Mary Ellen Diggins and brothers James, Vincent, Paul and Lawrence Donohoe. Tommy is survived his wife Janet and by daughters Pamela Watts and Christina (David) Rappold; grandchildren Tyler (Tabetha) Brunty, Kelsie (Josh) Damron and great-grandchildren Avery and Sadie Brunty; sisters Anne (Larry) Alderman, Elizabeth Thompson; brother Jerome (Linda) Donohoe and sisters-in-law Dorothy Donohoe and Donna Donohoe. The family would like to extend special thanks to long-term caregivers Sandy, Kim, Lisa and Ashlie. Hospice of Huntington provided additional comfort care during the final days of his illness. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be held this week. The Rev. Paul Yuenger of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church will officiate. Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville is assisting the Donohoe family with the arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020