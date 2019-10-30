|
THOMAS LEE MESTEL JR., 63, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Thomas was born on August 10, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas Mestel Sr. and Helen Crawford Mestel. He was a painter at the WV State Hospital for many years. Survivors include four sisters, Mary Mestel, Rhonda Nolan, Lucinda Mestel, all of Huntington, and Karen Ann Bledsoe of Barboursville. Friends and family may call at Chapman's Mortuary on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019