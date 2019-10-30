The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS MESTEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS LEE MESTEL Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS LEE MESTEL Jr. Obituary




THOMAS LEE MESTEL JR., 63, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Thomas was born on August 10, 1956, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas Mestel Sr. and Helen Crawford Mestel. He was a painter at the WV State Hospital for many years. Survivors include four sisters, Mary Mestel, Rhonda Nolan, Lucinda Mestel, all of Huntington, and Karen Ann Bledsoe of Barboursville. Friends and family may call at Chapman's Mortuary on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now