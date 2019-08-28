|
|
THOMAS LEE STEVENS, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, August 23, 2019, in Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio. Memorial funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Darrell Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Tom was born March 3, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas Muncie and Evelyn Jarvis Stevens. He retired from the grocery business and was a member of the Western Star Lodge No. 11 AF&AM. Survivors include his wife, Judy Stevens; two sons, Tom (Jane) Stevens of Grove City, Ohio, and Greg (Marsha) Stevens of Huntington; two brothers, Bill Stevens of Huntington and Don (Joy) Stevens of El Paso, Texas; four grandchildren, Natalie Abram of Commercial Point, Ohio, Tommy Stevens of Maysville, Ky., Stephanie Taylor of Ceredo Kenova, W.Va., and Brittany Stevens of Huntington; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Open Heart ICU and Cardiac step-down unit at St. Mary's Medical Center and Adena Medical Center ICU and Palliative care team for all their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Mary's Hospitality House. Friends may visit with the family from 1:30 until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019