THOMAS "JACK" LEMASTER, 64, of Huntington, born September 10, 1954, to Herbert and Ruth Lemaster, died July 24, 2019, in Elkton, Fla., at the home of his eldest daughter, holding the hands of family. Jack is survived by his ex-wife, Joy Lemaster, with whom he remained in contact throughout the years; their four children: daughters, Tera (John) Gwaldis, Elkton, Fla., Sheri (Scott) Koob, Elkton, Fla., Tiffany (Juan) Marrero, Pensacola, Fla., and son, Christopher Lemaster, Huntington. Jack is also survived by his brother, Junior (Shevella) Lemaster, Paintsville, Ky.; sisters, Martha Fannin, Paintsville, Ky., Stella (Herbie) Hundly, Wayne, Janice (Larry) Garrett, Portsmouth, Va., and Myrtle (Elgin) Ward, Huntington; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; many loving nieces, nephews and many extended family. Jack was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Ruth Lemaster; brothers, Charles and Bennie Lemaster; and sister, Ruth "little Ruth" Lemaster. Jack loved and very much enjoyed spending time with his family. One of Jack's favorite pastimes and some of our favorite memories of him encompass his love for music, which he passed along to his children. Jack loved Florida and fishing. Jack was a very giving and loving man who will be deeply missed.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 28, 2019