THOMAS MELVIN KINGERY JR., 79, of Huntington, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Thomas was born on September 28, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Thomas Melvin and Helen G. Rutherford Kingery Sr. Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a boiler tech operator for the VA Hospital. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Shane Kingery of Wayne, W.Va.; and one grandson, Andrew Staley. He is survived by his wife, Freda A. Kingery; one son, Curtis L. (Sue Ellen) Kingery of Huntington; three daughters, Tammy (Robert) Staley of Wayne, Theresa Wiles and Edith Richards, both of Huntington; eleven grandchildren, Joshua, Joseph, Jacob and Kaidyn Kingery, Haley and Jazzlyn Green, Corey, Cody and Conner Wiles, Nathan Staley and Daniel Cartwright; four great-grandchildren, Austin Kingery, Raelynn Burks, Kaydence Staley and Jaelyn Cartwright; and four sisters, Phyllis Kingery, Karen Adkins, Debbie Scarberry and Sandy Runyon. There will be no visitation or funeral service. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
