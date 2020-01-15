|
THOMAS "TOM" MICHAEL JAMISON SR., 71, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away suddenly but peacefully Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Clem "Buck" Jamison and Mary Jamison of Parkersburg, W.Va. He was a 1966 graduate of Parkersburg High School, attended Marshall University and graduated from Glenville State College in 1970. He taught school briefly prior to starting his career at the Bureau of the Public Debt where he retired in 2005 after 32 years of service. He coached basketball at Park Elementary and Parkersburg Catholic High School for many years, and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his spouse of forty years, Debra "Debby" Marleen Jamison (2011). He is survived by two sons, Thomas "Tommy" Michael Jamison Jr. of Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy Lewis Jamison (Mallory) of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Dylan Lewis Jamison and Billie Estelle Jamison; a sister, Winifred "Winnie" Eaton (Terry) of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; two brothers-in-law, Lewis M. "Butch" Dobson Jr. (Carol) of Mineral Wells, W.Va., and Richard "Rick" A. Dobson (Tammy) of Washington, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Julie D. Peeks of Petersburg, Ark.; niece, Brandy Marple of Bridgeport, W.Va.; nephews, Adam (Whitney), Aaron and Ty Dobson of Washington, W.Va.; great-nieces, Reagan and Rory Marple, Roywn Harris, all of Bridgeport, W.Va., Presley Dobson of Washington, W.Va.; great-nephews, Grady Marple of Bridgeport, W.Va., Parker and Paxton Dobson of Washington, W.Va.; and very special family friends, Timothy Bennett (Eva), Allison Bennett and Analeigh Bennett. Tom loved live music, Myrtle Beach, cruising, Marshall University athletics, and sharing his love with all of his family and many friends. His presence will be missed but will be felt through songs like "Words" (Bee Gees) and "Wild Thing" (the Troggs), dancing on the deck at Ocean Annie's and on the 50-yard line at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Dr. Kurt Busiek officiating. Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Marshall University's Big Green Scholarship Foundation or Emmanuel Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.