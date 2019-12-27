Home

THOMAS ROBERT MORGAN


1981 - 2019
THOMAS ROBERT MORGAN Obituary

THOMAS ROBERT MORGAN, 38, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his residence. A memorial service will be conducted by Pastor Kara Phillippi on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Thomas was born on August 13, 1981, in Boston, Mass., to his parents, Michael Wayne and Judith Carroll Gilman Morgan. Thomas is survived by two brothers and a sister, Michael D. Morgan, James T. (Becky) Morgan and Michele Morgan Harris; three nieces, Kayla M. Harris, Kristen R. Harris and Sara N. Harris; and several friends and family. Friends may call from noon until service time on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
