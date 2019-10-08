|
THOMAS RUSSELL CARR WORLEY, 84, husband of the late Lurena Worley, passed away Oct. 5, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. He was the son of the late John and Beulah Woodrum Worley and was born in Huntington, W.Va., on Jan. 27, 1935. He graduated from Huntington East High School, attended Marshall University, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Jerrico Inc. in Lexington, and was a member of St. Luke UMC. Tom loved to bowl, play racquetball, and work out three times per week! He is survived by his daughters, Gina (Rick) Maynard and Janel (Sid Russell) Worley; granddaughter, Cailin Fouraker; sister, Sally Blankenship; and nephews, Russ and C.T. (Anna) Blankenship and Ron and Shawn VanScyoc; and many great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, 12:30 p.m., at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, Ky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lexington Humane Society or the . www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019