







THOMAS "JUNIOR" RYDER, 94, of Lesage, went home to be with our Lord Saturday, March 9, 2019. He was born March 4, 1925, on Big 7 Mile, Lesage. He was the son of J.T. and Minnie Joy Ryder. He was preceded in death by one son, Bruce Ryder; two sisters, Eva Nowlin and Inez McFann; three brothers, Herbert, Raymond and Beck Ryder. He was married to Dolores Perry Ryder for 72 years. He is also survived by two sons, Dana (Kathy) Ryder and David (Kathy) Ryder, and a daughter, Pam (Billy) Rodgers; six grandchildren, Dwight (Tamela) Ryder, Dana Jr. (Amy) Ryder, Tanya (Tracy) Call, Missy (Kevin) Shull, Annie (Charlie) Henry and Sara Rodgers; 12 great-grandchildren, Tyler Call, Taya Call, Kaden Ryder, Cole (Lindsey) Shull, Caleb and Andrew Shull, McKenzie Ryder, Emily Ryder, Sara Rogers, Abby Henry, Seth Henry and Elijah Henry. He was a member of Z Warner and the Little White Church on Big 7 Mile. Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, conducted by Preachers Gordon Simpson and Ron Donahoe. Burial will be in Smith Cemetery, Ona. Following burial, a bereavement dinner will be held at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church, Ona. All are welcome. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019