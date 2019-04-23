|
|
THOMAS TERRY WARDEN, 68, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away April 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born March 26, 1951, in Barboursville, W.Va., a son of the late Rev. Russell Lee Warden and Gathel "Maggie" Holbrook Warden. He worked for ITT for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Diane "Mo" Warden; two sons, Seth Sean Warden (Carolyn) and Wm. Mason Arkle; two brothers, Johnny Lee Warden (Linda) and Donald Eugene Warden; three grandchildren, Alexa Diane Arkle, Chase Anthony Warden and Maddox Ray Warden; step grandchildren, Braidge Brown and Zander Brown. Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, by Pastor Jeff Sizemore. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019