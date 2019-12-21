|
THOMAS WILLIAM KINCAID JR., 83, of Huntington, passed away on December 16, 2019. Thomas was born in Amonata, Virginia, on July 29, 1936. He married Frances Ann Layne of Pikeville, Ky., and to this union one lovely daughter was born, Angela Michelle. Thomas worked at Appalachian Power Company as a Station Supervisor, and he worked 33 years until he retired in August of 1996. Thomas was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was Sunday School Teacher, Trustee and sang in many choirs including the Gospel Chorus. Thomas was very active in his community, things such as Boy Scout Leader, Fairfield West Improvement Council Board Member, and he read books to students at Spring Hill Elementary and assisted with the community garden. Thomas served on the Human Rights Commission and numerous other boards throughout the City and within City Hall. He was elected Committeeman for his district. He enjoyed being a Mason, serving at Alexander Freeman Lodge No. 2 as Past Master Mason, 33 Degree Grand Expector General and Shriner at Abdul Court. He later joined Christ Temple Church of Ashland, Ky., where he sang in all the choirs, enjoyed Sunday school and traveling. During the later years of his life he was not able to make the trip to Ashland, Ky., and started fellowshipping with Encouragers Fellowship Church under the late Bishop John A. Martin Jr. and Pastor Phyllis. Thomas leaves one daughter, Angela Michelle Kincaid of Huntington; one sister, Cleo Kincaid of Cincinnati, Ohio; and a host of family and friends. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 21, at noon, with wake at 11 a.m. at Encouragers Fellowship Church, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019