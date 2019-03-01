







TILDA JANE ISAACS, 87, formerly of Huntington, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Wilmington, Del. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., Rev. Bonnie Boyce officiating. A private burial will follow in Skeen's Cemetery, East Lynn. Tilda was born in Wayne, W.Va., on Dec. 15, 1931, to the late Daniel and Corrinda Clark Ross. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Bev Isaacs, and her second husband of 10 years, Eugene Bruce; her beloved infant daughter, Judy, and young son, Jeffrey Daniel; four of her brothers, Charlie, Chester, Carlie and Frank Ross. She is survived by her children, Edith Uber (Kevin) of Springfield, Ill., Patti Isaacs-Hansen (Allen) of New Castle, Del., Bruce (Juanita) of Huntington, W.Va., and Thomas of Conway, S.C. She has eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; her brothers, Robert, Jack and Arvel Ross; half-sisters, Mary Terry, Martha Oakley, and half-brother, Jessie Ross; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Tilda was her happiest as a homemaker and caring for her family. She loved nature, gardening, raising chickens and traveling out of state to visit family. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your local food bank.