TIMOTHY CUSTER, 43, of Ona, W.Va., passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2020. Tim was born October 26, 1976, in Huntington, W.Va., and raised in Barboursville, W.Va. He was a graduate of Cabell Midland High School in 1995 and Huntington Junior Business College in 2001. Tim was devoted to his family and friends and would be by your side to provide love and support, without ever needing to be asked. In addition, he had a passion for sports and humor, evident by his insistence that he was born in North Carolina and his lifelong dedication and love of the Washington Redskins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Custer; paternal grandfather, Ed Custer Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Howard and Frances Killen. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Tara Custer; daughter, Kierstin (Grady) Banks of Milton, W.Va.; stepson, Corey Crawford of Ona, W.Va.; father, Ed Custer of Barboursville, W.Va.; paternal grandmother, Marilyn H. Custer of White Plains, Md.; brother, Matt (Sara) Custer of Milton, Ga.; sister, Andrea Jones of Summerville, S.C.; nieces, Ryleigh Custer of Milton, Ga., Laney McClure of Milton, Ga., and Sabrina Jones of Summerville, S.C.; the close family bond he shared with Melissa Dick, Chris Jeffers and Jaydin Jeffers of Wayne, W.Va.; lifelong friends, Matt Ellixson, Rhoda Rowe, Eric Smith and Bob Sinclair; and a host of extended family and friends. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, from 3 to 5 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020